The Shins’ Video For “The Rifle’s Spiral” Is Animated With Magic

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

The Shins, who were last seen in the funereal clip for “Simple Song,” are back with a new video for “The Rifle’s Spiral.” Emmy award-winning director Jamie Caliri combines Edward Gorey-inspired illustrations with stop-motion animation for a memorably spooky tale of feuding magicians.

The Shins: The Rifle’s Spiral on Nowness.com.

The video, which originally premiered in 3-D on the Nintendo 3DS, starts with a lone magician preparing for an outdoor show, summoning chairs from out of the Earth. Next we’re introduced to three malevolent-looking gentlemen seated on a train, performing what one might assume to be black magic on a bunny (they literally turn the bunny black). The performing magician and the three travelers are soon engaged in a rapidly escalating game of tug of war over the bunny, all with a jangly pop Shins song backdrop.

