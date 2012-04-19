The Shins’ Video For “The Rifle’s Spiral” Is Animated With Magic

The Shins, who were last seen in the funereal clip for “Simple Song,” are back with a new video for “The Rifle’s Spiral.” Emmy award-winning director Jamie Caliri combines Edward Gorey-inspired illustrations with stop-motion animation for a memorably spooky tale of feuding magicians.

The Shins: The Rifle’s Spiral on Nowness.com.

The video, which originally premiered in 3-D on the Nintendo 3DS, starts with a lone magician preparing for an outdoor show, summoning chairs from out of the Earth. Next we’re introduced to three malevolent-looking gentlemen seated on a train, performing what one might assume to be black magic on a bunny (they literally turn the bunny black). The performing magician and the three travelers are soon engaged in a rapidly escalating game of tug of war over the bunny, all with a jangly pop Shins song backdrop.