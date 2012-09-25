Unleashing Workers Is Going To Lead To Drastic Changes In How We Work

A key element for brands of the future is the ability to predict the needs of rapidly evolving consumers. This is easier said than done. In hindsight, Facebook makes sense. But few could’ve predicted the rise of a generation willing to share every intimate detail online.

Telecommuting is a similarly cagey concept. For years, we’ve been trumpeting it as progress toward less pollution and time waste, and greater sustainability. But there’s still little indication what this new world of stay-away workers will actually look like, what working anywhere actually means, and how brands will have to adapt to serve this new group.

Kim DeCarlis, VP of Corporate Marketing at Citrix (the folks pushing the virtualization envelope with offerings like GoTo Meeting), agrees it’s early days, she believes there are indicators of what brands serving future telecommuters should think about.

Standardization in electronics is still de rigueur in most offices. As DeCarlis says “Permutation and new gear is anathema to IT departments. Trying to make an office work–and people share information–when everyone has their own platform is an exercise in futility.”

But Virtualization and the cloud have changed the need for standardization. “I have a computer, tablet and phone that I bought for myself” says DeCarlis. “With virtualized functions like data, applications and desktops delivered via the cloud, my personal gear is 100% usable at work.”

So what does this mean for unleashed workers of tomorrow? For one, they probably won’t be using gear mandated by their IT department. This could conceivably spur innovation in enterprise computing brands, and accelerate the move to lighter equipment with less storage.

“Offices used to be where people went to work. But that’s changing, too.” says DeCarlis. “Work is no longer a place, for many people, but an activity they do, in many cases, just about anywhere.” If the growth of services like GoToMeeting are any indication, even the face-to-face collaboration that happens in offices is being chipped away at.