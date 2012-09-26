A New Film Shows What Happens When The Uninsured Get Sick

Last week, Mitt Romney noted in an interview on 60 Minutes that “If someone has a heart attack, they don’t sit in their apartment and die. We pick them up in an ambulance, and take them to the hospital, and give them care.” This expensive reality is part of what Obama’s health care reform (and Romney’s earlier plan in Massachusetts) was designed to address.





But Romney is correct. Today, public hospitals are often the only places that will see uninsured patients. A new documentary released today called The Waiting Room reveals the real-life drama that unfolds at Highland Hospital, a safety-net hospital in Oakland, California, that can barely keep up with the crush of people who come through its doors each day. Director Peter Nicks–who won an Emmy in 2007 for a PBS segment on investigative journalism–spoke to Co.Exist about the film, which will premiere in New York City on September 26, then head to 12 other cities around the country.

Co.Exist: Why did you make The Waiting Room?

Peter Nicks: The project began as an interactive digital project where we met people in the waiting room and sat down with them for a few minutes. We wanted to get a sense of what these people are dealing with. As health care became such a widely discussed issue and debated public policy question, I felt there was a real opportunity to tell a story about one community that wasn’t really being represented in those conversations. I mean, these are the uninsured. The voices of people being stuck in these waiting rooms weren’t really being heard.





Why is it so important for this population to be heard?

In the political context, it’s become pretty easy to malign other people and think we know who other people are, whether they’re being lazy or whether they’re being irresponsible. It’s really hard to build empathy if you don’t know someone, if you don’t sit down next to them and have a conversation.

Why did you set your film at Highland Hospital?