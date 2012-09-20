A Thermometer Dog Collar Warns You When Fido Is Getting Too Hot

It was raining outside when Aaron Starkman left his golden retriever in the car to buy camping supplies. He didn’t anticipate a long line at the store, and he definitely didn’t anticipate that the sun would be shining when he got out. When he returned to his car, his dog, Hefty, was starting to overheat. Fortunately, the retriever ended up being okay. But the incident scared Starkman–and spurred him into action .

Dogs are a lot like people when it comes to overheating. If their temperature rises to around 104 degrees Fahrenheit, they can develop heat stroke. While the most common image that comes to mind is a dog left alone in a hot car, canines can also overheat outside or from being over-exercised.

After Starkman’s near-crisis, he came up with an idea with the help of his advertising agency, : They would make a dog collar which could immediately tell an owner when his or her pet was getting too hot.

The Dog Caller (like collar, get it?) device uses a SIM card and chip to send you a text message when Fido’s temperature–which it tracks using a heat-sensitive resistor–rises too high. The collar is expected to be available for purchase next year for a mere $20 a pop.

Of course, owners should probably just refrain from leaving their dogs alone inside cars in the first place, but the Dog Caller acknowledges that sometimes it may be unavoidable. Now, at least, you’ll only be considered cruel if you don’t respond to your dog’s text.