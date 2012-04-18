P&G Salutes Mothers In 2012 Olympics Campaign

With the 2012 Olympic Games in London approaching, Procter & Gamble is set to roll out what it calls its biggest campaign ever. The “Thank You, Mom” initiative, created by Wieden+Kennedy Portland , will be running from now until the end of the games, encompassing print, TV, and social media, and kicking it off is an ad entitled “Best Job.”

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is responsible for award-wining films such as Babel and Biutiful, the new ad was shot on four continents and features local actors and athletes from each location–London, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, and Beijing. It focuses on one mother in each location raising a young athlete and all the work that goes with it.

We follow these women as they wake their kids up in the morning. We watch as they make culturally appropriate breakfasts that should give eagle-eyed viewers an idea of where each section takes place. We see them drive their kids to practice and support them with encouragement. And we see that this support never wanes through the years, as the young athletes reach a competitive age. The spot and larger 2012 campaign are an extension of the Mom-focused effort P&G rolled out at the Vancouver games in 2010. That push saw P&G fly athletes’ mothers to the event, and the London Olympics will also include a number of on-site extensions of the campaign.

The ad launched exclusively online yesterday, where P&G Facebook fans can access it, and shorter, localized versions of the spot will debut on television May 8th. But you can call your mom right now and tell her you love her before she sees it.