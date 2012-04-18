Creator of Steve Jobs Tribute Lends A Hand To Coca-Cola

When a version of the familiar Apple logo circulated online last fall with an alteration that paid tribute to the recently deceased Steve Jobs, people around the world wanted to know who designed it. Some of these people even wanted to hire him.

Ogilvy & Mather China tracked down and reached out to Jonathan Mak Long, a then-19 year old graphic design student at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, about working on a project for one of its clients. As you can imagine, the young designer was amenable to the idea. The project turned out to be for Coca-Cola.

Based on the three-word brief that Ogilvy proposed to Coca-Cola (“Sharing a Coke”), Mak created a design that isolates the brand’s famous red and white ribbon, and modifies it into a pair of hands passing a bottle of soda. It’s a minimalist concept similar to the Steve Jobs Apple-bite that earned him the gig in the first place, and its execution is quite elegant.

Outdoor posters featuring the work appeared in Shanghai this past weekend.

Hat tip to Campaign China.