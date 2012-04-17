Zooey Deschanel and Samuel L. Jackson Talk To Siri In New iPhone Ads

In a pair of new ads from Apple, created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab , we’re invited into the homes of Samuel L. Jackson, who will next be seen starring in the much-anticipated Avengers movie, and Zooey Deschanel, who is quirky .

Jackson, who at one point played a character with the words “Bad (expletive)” embossed on his wallet, is seen asking Siri where he can find organic tomatoes, having “her” set a reminder to put the gazpacho on ice in an hour, and clearing a golf day from his calendar. Zooey Deschanel, uses Siri for similar scheduling means, designating today as a day for dancing (it’s raining outside). She does Sam one better, however, asking Siri to play a song for her.

“Apple ads are always grounded in the product,” says Media Arts Lab CCO Duncan Milner. “We try to demonstrate the newest technology and how to integrate it into your life. Using celebrities allows us to do that in a fresh, innovate way, which is also very Apple.”

See both of the ads below.