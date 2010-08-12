Burning Man Defeats PayPal

Burning Man veterans–including top VCs, entrepreneurs, and the founders of Google–have an extra reason to celebrate today. Not only is it less than a month until they get to go camp in the Nevada desert again, but the Burner community just got a Silicon Valley giant to back down.

The saga started three weeks ago, when the Flux Foundation, a new nonprofit founded by the artists building the festival’s largest structure, got word from PayPal that it needed to better document its nonprofit status. Temple Manager and Project Administrator Catie Magee said she filed the required federal and state paperwork on April 17th, opened a bank account shortly afterward, and a PayPal account on May 1.

Receiving online donations was crucial for the 300-person artist group and their efforts to construct the Temple of Flux. At $180,000, the Temple of Flux will be a series of massive dunes, peaks, canyons and other natural landscape features–the largest temple in Burning Man’s 25-year history–and the stage for some spectacular fireworks.

The Flux Foundation, which scored a grant from Burning Man LLC to cover one-third of the structure’s cost, raised funds through events and direct solicitations. The San Francisco-based group raised more than $80,000 in the span of just over two months–from 25,000 friends on the Burning Man Facebook page, 4,000 fans on the Flux Foundation page, and a devoted following on Twitter.

The IRS asked for more documentation, which Magee said she provided. Then PayPal asked for more documentation, which Magee said she also provided. Then, early this week, Magee found she couldn’t withdraw funds. “They froze our account four days before we were ready to leave [for the Nevada desert],” she said. “We made a lot of calls to them to find out what we needed to show our status as a non-profit was pending. It was unclear what we needed to show them.”

After the San Francisco Bay Guardian broke the story Tuesday that PayPal had frozen the funds, the Burner community protested PayPal’s decision. “We woke up at 7:30, updated our blog and launched our Kickstarter campaign,” said Magee. An account executive at PayPal called to resolve the issue shortly after. “He asked me to explain the timeline and the process I followed. I did, and at the end of the conversation he said I could do a one-time withdrawal.”