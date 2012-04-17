ESPN Reveals The Curse Of Also Being Named “Michael Jordan”

A rose by any other name might smell as sweet, but what if a much less impressive form of plant life was also called a rose? What then? A new ad for ESPN illustrates this problem by showing a man cursed to go through life sharing the same name as the most famous basketball player ever.

The ad, which was created by Wieden + Kennedy NY and directed by Tim Godsall, is the latest in ESPN’s “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Sports” series. Here we see the depths of sports fandom demonstrated through the reverence the name “Michael Jordan” still provokes in the year 2012. Everywhere our non-23 Michael Jordan goes, he is greeted by eager, smiling faces that soon cloud up with disappointment. Not since Michael Bolton suffered through a case of the Mondays in Office Space has an unfortunate naming been so vividly rendered. (With the possible exception of detective Homer Simpson.)

Below, watch some other ads in ESPN’s “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Sports” series.