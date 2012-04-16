Shop At The World’s Tiniest Ikea Store

Well known for its space-saving designs, Ikea was feeling the sting of irony: Here they are offering innovate furniture and products that can tuck and fold into practically nothing, yet those blue behemoths they call storefronts sprawl across lands all over the world.

To prove they really are committed to the idea of saving space, the Swedish brand has taken online shopping to a micro level, cramming an entire Ikea store in a 300×250 pixel banner ad.

Users can browse, click, and buy from the mosaic of images representing Ikea’s five main departments, totaling 2,800 products. So break out the bifocals and get shopping.