“Color Forecast” Spies On The Hip To Help Guide Your Fashion Choices

Even if you’ve confidently assessed the nowness of your hemline, heel height, and pant leg circumference there’s still the matter of color. Specifically, which colors are most current right this second among the global fashion elites. Now there’s an easy answer to that question and it’s right there on your laptop and your phone.

Women’s fashion brand Pimkie is launching a digital tool this week that shows users exactly what colors are being worn, in real time, in Europe’s most fashionable cities. Agency Happiness Brussels and developer Pedro Miguel Cruz masterminded the Color Forecast, a website and soon-to-be app that shows which colors are trending live from Paris, Antwerp, and Milan, leveling the playing field for aspiring fashionistas who don’t work at Vogue.

Reportedly the first time this level of technology has been used for fashion espionage, high-speed digital cameras are strategically placed in highly trafficked areas in the most fashion-conscious retail areas of each of the cities mentioned above. The live feed streams 24/7 into a system that identifies the key trending colors every single minute. The software then collects the data and builds an infographical design of what people are wearing right now. These colors are also directly linked to matched items of clothing from the Pimkie collections that can be purchased online.

“If you imagine a kind of 3-D histogram, gathering and grouping significant color data at really high speed then that is what we are doing with Color Forecast,” said Cruz. “Our software separates in detail what is going on in front of the cameras and then regroups the information in a usable format that is then translated into beautifully simple and clear infograms.”

The Color Forecast also shows not only the real-time data, but historical info as well. By showing what’s been trending in Paris in the last few minutes, days, or weeks, Pimkie’s tool lets users see not only what’s hot right now, but what hasn’t been hot for a while.

