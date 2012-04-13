Commercials Gone Rogue And Time Travel: The 5 Best Ads Of The Week

Each week, Co.Create will run down the 5 best creative ideas and executions from the wide world of brands. From apps to Twitter feeds and content of every kind–it’s all brand creativity and it’s all up for citation. Let’s begin.

5: Bavaria Lemon “Charlie Sheen Is Reborn”

We’re sure we’re going to regret this when he starts up again, but God help us, we can’t help enjoying Charlie Sheen’s comeback–at least the advertising part of it. As talk of his new series, Anger Management, bubbled away over the past few months (the trailer recently appeared online), Sheen slowly started to recirculate culturally, mainly by starring in a small handful of fairly well-received commercials that played off of his well-known… qualities. There was the DirecTV spot which ends with a downward-spiraling victim who ultimately must “reenact scenes from Platoon with Charlie Sheen,” and then the Fiat “House Arrest” ad. Now, a spot for Dutch alcohol-free beer Bavaria Lemon has Sheen checking out of rehab only to be confronted with a world gone booze crazy–even the cops and pregnant ladies are swilling. It’s an obvious gag, but there’s also something oddly real, almost poignant about it. Of course the subject of addiction would never be addressed in a North American beer spot in this or any manner, which makes this effort, from Amsterdam agency Selmore, all the more enjoyable (likewise, the unbleeped “What the f?”).

4: Tipp-Ex: “Hunter and Bear 2012 Birthday Party”

Correction fluid brand Tipp-Ex emerged from obscurity in 2010 with a buzzed-about choose-your-own-ending YouTube campaign called “Hunter Shoots A Bear.” The follow-up, launched this week, is that rare case of a sequel surpassing the original. In the new campaign, created by agency Buzzman, the hunter and bear are mates and the interactivity revolves around time travel. There are over 40 video options involving everything from Roman chariots to Excalibur, some of them with added layers of interactivity (there’s even a September 11-themed video for 2001 and it’s sort of touching).

Number 3: TNT “A Dramatic Surprise On A Quiet Square”

“Somewhere in a little town in Belgium, on a square where nothing really happens, we placed a button.” That’s the setup for this Improv Everywhere-inspired promo for TNT from agency Duval Guillaume. The dramatically choreographed stunt was seen by about 20 Belgians on the street–and 8 million others around the world.