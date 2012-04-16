4 Rules For Making Music Work In Marketing

Brands have leveraged music in marketing for a long time, producing iconic spots such as Coca-Cola’s “Hilltop” commercial in the ’70s and the last decade of Apple iPod ads featuring bands from U2 to Feist. There’s no denying that an effective way into a consumer’s heart is through their ears.

With new technologies in the digital and mobile space, today’s consumer is more connected–and sophisticated–than ever before. They are barraged with marketing messages throughout every waking moment. Correspondingly, consumers have become more discerning and more skilled at controlling and curating the media they consume.

Today’s fan takes their music with a side of social as demonstrated by the rise of Spotify. They are creating living communities of music on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. They are discovering and evangelizing new bands before the recording industry is aware of them. A fan today is not just a passive listener; they expect their favorite artists to tweet them back.

But just as consumers’ access to music has changed over the decades, so must brands’ relationship with music. Marketers must singularly focus on creating an authentic connection that consumers respond to. Be it via social, mobile, content, or loyalty programs, marketers must create a music environment that speaks honestly with consumers, not at them. Fortunately, artists are looking for partners to help them create new platforms and touch points to communicate with their fans, which gives brands the opportunity to align themselves accordingly. It’s a brave new world, but one thing remains the same–authenticity in music marketing is king.

Take The Dave Matthews Band and UPS, for example. Last year, we partnered with the logistics giant to help “green” up the movement of some of the festival stages for Dave’s “Caravan” tour. UPS assumed the responsibility for the logistics planning and shipment of select festival stages. This alliance made it possible for the tour to reduce its carbon footprint; a goal the band has been championing for over two decades. It was an authentic partnership that made sense for everyone involved: the band, the brand, and the fan.

These deeper partnerships are also allowing brands to address strategic business objectives beyond building awareness, to creating social connections. Last year you might remember that Google and Lady Gaga partnered on a number of promotional elements including a 91-second fan-sourced commercial for Chrome, a YouTube Q&A with fans, and Lady Gaga joining Google+. Mutual admiration between brand and artist led to campaigns that leveraged social networks and technologies to connect with fans/consumers, and re-confirmed Google’s position in search and social by bringing in one of the most socially savvy pop stars on the planet. Tapping an artist who has built an entire community, The Little Monsters, via the web, was a smart move by Google to create a strategic and authentic music partnership, while simultaneously bringing together the worlds of tech, music, and marketing seamlessly.

We all know that music continues to be an effective way to create personal and meaningful connections with desired consumers. Here are four tips to consider when designing your next music marketing campaign: