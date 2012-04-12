Farmers Insurance Agents Suit Up as “The Avengers”

They’ve battled everything from obscure space junk plummeting from the heavens to a gigantic flaming ball of lint. These aren’t just any insurance agents–they’re the superheroes of insurance, and they have the jury-rigged costumes to prove it. Farmers Insurance’s latest spot from agency RPA has everyone’s favorite unfazed professor Nathaniel Burke (aka J.K. Simmons) assembling his finest agents to deliver justice for home, auto, business, and life insurance as none other than The Avengers–a nod to the insurance group’s recent partnership with Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster, The Avengers.

Directed by Roman Coppola, “Suit Up” marks the 20th spot in Farmers Insurance’s ongoing campaign featuring the lovably quirky agents soaking in the sage advice of the illustrious Professor Burke at the University of Farmers–and now they get to soak it in in style. The featured costumes replicating those of Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye were all DIY creations (obviously), made from household materials including paper plates, crayons, tap lights, swim goggles, and more. Take a look behind the scenes of the spot–and get on-budget Halloween costume ideas–below.