The Sklar Brothers Stay Fresh and Creative With Web Video

Brothers Randy and Jason Sklar have been innovators in Web series, doing Layers for TBS’ SuperDeluxe back in 2006 and Back on Topps for Michael Eisner’s Web production company Vuguru. Back on Topps won a Streamy this year for best branded entertainment series and set a high bar for how to integrate brands into shows and be funny. Their new series, a bank-robbery comedy called Held Up, will premiere September 7 on Crackle.com , and is directed by Steve Carr (Paul Blart: Mall Cop). The comedians and actors talk with Fast Company about the creation of the series and how the Web just might become the new Sundance.

Fast Company: How did Held Up come to be?

Jason: The show had an interesting genesis. This was originally a pilot for Comedy Central in 2007 or 2008. It didn’t happen for a variety of reasons, but Sony made the pilot, and they were really big fans of the show.

Randy: We didn’t create the pilot, but we were part of the cast.

Jason: Right, so we improvised a lot on the set and brought our own spin to these characters. I think Sony gained confidence in us through that, and even though the pilot didn’t go, they really were big fans. Last year they suggested making it a Web series, because they thought it should have a life. I applaud them for that; I think that’s really cool. It’s the reverse of what normally happens. This was developed for TV and came back to the Web.

FC: So how did you guys end up running the show?

Randy: Sony originally approached Gene Hong, who created the pilot and is a good friend of ours. He was busy with some TV projects of his own, and he very generously suggested us.