Five Behind-the-Scenes Stars of Web TV Pick Their Favorite Shows

Andrew Bush, member of the sketch group Picnicface:

“We’re huge fans of Derrick Comedy, and we learned a lot from their experience with [feature film] Mystery Team. Personally, I’m a big fan of Jake Szymanski on Funny or Die, and we love Zach Galifianakis.”

Al Thompson, creator, Johnny B. Homeless and Lenox Avenue:

“We Need Girlfriends was the first Web show I watched that was really good and really funny, it started back in 2006. Seeing that show was an inspiration for me, and then they got a deal with CBS, so it was encouraging.”

Randy Sklar, co-creator, Back on Topps; co-star, Held Up:

“The best stuff on the Web, for me, is stuff I watch and I feel like it’s as good as, if not better than, TV. Wainy Days? I love David Wain. I would put Wainy Days up there with Stella and his movies. I don’t look at is as ‘oh, that’s just his Web thing.’ We like to think and hope that what we’ve done online stands with what we’ve done on TV and in movies.”

Susan Miller, co-creator, Anyone But Me:

“I try to watch all of the series at least once to support those who toil in this crazy, difficult, wonderful Web universe, but we can’t play favorites. Besides, our brains are too full of ABM at this point to be critical thinkers about other shows.”

