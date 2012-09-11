Teachers On Strike? Try These Learning Apps

Chicago teachers are on strike and the conflict, which hinges in part on high-stakes testing, isn’t expected to be resolved quickly. Thousands of kids are tagging along to the office with parents or parked with babysitters at churches, community centers, and a few schools that are being kept open.

The good news is that unlike in years past, kids who happen to have access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone don’t have to waste this time when school is closed for any reason. A whole host of apps, online resources, and educational games are now available to kids–even ones without striking teachers. Click through the slide show above for a selection of educational programs, all best-in-industry award winners from Common Sense Media, the Codie Awards, Tech & Learning, the Bessie Awards, and more. Many are free or have free trials. So much for that extended summer vacation.