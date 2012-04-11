Fox’s Biscuits Sends Sweet Tooths Up A Real Chocolate Mountain

The thinness in the air at peak elevation is known to give Colorado climbers a Rocky Mountain high . Those who dare to brave the boulders of Mt. Rocky in London, however, will get a sugar buzz instead.

Fox’s Biscuits, makers of Rocky Chocolate cookies, teamed up with agency Mother London to create the ultimate confectionary experience: a chocolate park. Mt. Rocky opens today, giving visitors of Alton Towers in London the chance to scale a chocolate-scented boulder wall, traipse through a biscuit crumb grotto, and climb a chocolatey cliff face–all amidst the raging rapids of a chocolate waterfall that flows at 18,000 gallons per hour. The attraction created with food designers Bompas & Parr, will remain open until Sunday April 15th.

Anyone afraid of caloric and/or actual heights can observe from the viewing area, in one of many scratch-and-sniff chocolate-scented seats. If the smell of chocolate bothers you, however, you might want to give Mt. Rocky a wide berth; all the paint in the facility has chocolate inside it, and can be smelled from half a mile away.