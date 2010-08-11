Will a Spider Fly On the Great White Way?

Spider-Man will finally swing onto the Broadway stage this

holiday season in the much-anticipated (and much postponed) musical Spider-Man: Turn

Off the Dark, with previews starting on November 14 at the Foxwoods Theater in New York.

After a series of delays, major stars dropping out to new

producers and cash flow problems, the show, which features a

score by U2 luminaries Bono and The Edge, begins presale tickets this weekend. The show was

originally scheduled to open in March of this year. Tickets go on sale for the general public in September.

The tangled web of a musical will be the most expensive

musical to hit Broadway, with a budget estimated at $50 million. Director Julie

Taymor, who also directed the Broadway version of that commercial cash cow The Lion King, told The New York

Times that Spider-Man needs to achieve similar success to The Lion King, which

has grossed $713 million to date.

The producers had to grant refunds to ticket-buyers who had

purchased tickets for the original opening dates. One New York

ticket broker told The Wall Street Journal that he expected to deliver refunds

or exchanges totaling $1 million.

Spider-Man is the first musical to be produced by a comic

book company, Marvel Comics. Musicals based on movies and cartoon characters have seen mixed

success. This show will mark the first audience reaction to action heroes on stage.

Disney continues to see booming box office numbers with The Lion King and Mary

Poppins, yet Dreamworks didn’t recoup its initial investment of about $25 million with Shrek: The Musical during its one-year Broadway run.

Actor-singer Reeve Carney, who plays Spidey, is the only remaining member from the original cast. Evan Rachel Wood as Mary Jane Watson and Alan Cummings as the Green

Goblin both pulled out. Jennifer Damiano, fresh off her Tony-nominated run in Next to Normal,

replaces Wood as Mary Jane. Patrick Page will star as Noman Osborn, the

Green Goblin.