The Future Of The Electric Car, Visualized

When was the last time you saw an electric car on the road? Chances are, not too recently–sales this year in the U.S. are projected to hit just 62,400 vehicles. That means U.S. government goals of putting 1,000,000 EVs on the road by 2015 are ambitious, to say the least. But why aren’t consumers buying? The infographic below, provided courtesy of VroomVroomVroom , explains.

EVs are an important part of a low-carbon future–that much is obvious. But as we can see above, sales are seriously lagging.

The problem isn’t any better in Europe, where EVs make up just .09% of the overall car market.

It’s not that governments aren’t investing cash–billions of dollars have been invested in better EV technology and vehicle subsidies.

Problem is, prices are still too high to make EVs mainstream, largely because of the cost of the lithium ion batteries that power the cars.

But if we’re lucky lithium-ion battery prices may drop in the coming years–or better, cheaper battery technologies will be released. If either of those things happen, we can expect the overall costs of EVs to drop as well, possibly increasing their popularity.

Check out the full infographic below.