Drake and Rihanna Get The Lana Del Rey Treatment For “Take Care” Video

If you’re familiar with his music, it should come as no surprise that the latest single from rapper/singer Drake’s chart-topping sophomore album is about relationships. The artistic, minimalist video that accompanies it is a lot less obvious, however.

Directed by Yoann Lemoine, who has made videos for the likes of Katy Perry and Lana Del Rey recently, the new clip alternates between Arctic images of ice-capped mountain peaks, languid glimpses of birds and bulls in motion, and a simmering forest fire. At the center of it all is Drake, who raps with rapid-fire delivery against a backdrop of stark colors while occasionally embracing a blonde Rihanna. Although at one point during a tribal breakdown, Drake appears to be turning to ashes within a fire, nearly everything else in the video also looks to be in a state of partial disintegration.

