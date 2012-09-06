Making Medical Care Affordable In Developing Countries, With Help From The Crowd

Chase Adam was a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica in 2010 when a bus ride changed his life. “I was coming back from San Jose, and this woman got on the bus,” Adam remembers. “Usually people are selling something, or they’re preaching something about religion. But everybody was giving her money, and I couldn’t figure out why.” As the woman got closer, Adam realized she was carrying her son’s medical records, collecting money for his treatment. “That was the lightning moment,” he says. Thanks to his background in microfinance, Adam was familiar with Kiva, where they’ve used crowdfunding to provide millions of dollars in microloans to business owners in developing countries. “Why can’t we do Kiva for health care?” he wondered.

On August 23, Adam officially launched the medical crowdfunding platform Watsi.org, named for the town where the woman got on the bus. The kickoff comes after a year and a half of work with an all-volunteer team (including his two closest friends from the Peace Corps) as well a successful pilot program in which they crowdfunded heart surgery for a young Nepali girl named Bageshwori…in two days. Bageshwori’s story is posted on the Watsi website, along with her photo and a link to the medical partner responsible for her care; there are profiles for the 17 other patients whose treatments have been funded thus far, too. There’s also an impressively transparent FAQ intended to let donors know where every dime of their money is going. It’s like the web version of those “for just the price of a cup of coffee a day…” TV commercials, except there’s zero room for doubt.

Adam says making a personal connection between donor and cause is an important part of his vision. “The inspiration for Watsi was that day on the bus,” he says. “But the motivation was to create an organization that I would want to donate to.” He calls his past experience donating to prominent nonprofits “terrible,” explaining, “I had no idea where my money went. It wasn’t that I distrust those organizations, I just figured maybe my couple hundred bucks went to pay for an office in Washington D.C. or something. I like microfinance because it’s having an effect on the ground, as opposed to a lot of large-scale NGOs where it’s really difficult to measure social impact. It’s hard to put a face with a statistic.”

Another hallmark of Watsi’s plan is the limited number of patients in need they’ll feature at any given moment. Unlike Kiva, for example, where the thousands of opportunities may prove overwhelming to some donors, the Watsi team intends to focus on a handful of stories at a time. “Right now, I trust our medical partners one hundred percent,” says Adam. “We have these personal relationships with them, and it’s been fantastic. Our internal motto is, ‘We’d rather be sold out than sell out.’ We’d rather not have any profiles up than ever take a chance with someone we don’t trust.” Currently, they’re funding patients from just three partners: Nyaya Health, a tiny rural clinic in Nepal; Wuqu’ Kawoq, an organization providing health care to indigenous peoples in Guatemala; and Dr. Rick Hodes, who directs the JDC’s medical programs in Ethiopia.

Watsi’s launch inspired a flood of interest–a savvy decision to post the URL on Hacker News netted them 20,000 unique views in the first 24 hours alone–and scores of volunteers have since reached out to offer tech help. Adam seems legitimately blown away by the attention they’re receiving, but admits the one thing the Watsi team doesn’t quite have sorted out yet is how to quit their day jobs.

“In all honesty, we love working together,” Adam says of his volunteer squad, currently spread across several time zones and continents. “We go on a Google Hangout every Tuesday, and it’s been a great experience. But I think that if we really want to have the impact we believe that we can have, we’re going to have to do this full time. So now it’s just a question of where that funding is going to come from.” Along with the usual grant-writing and high-net-worth-individual options, they’re considering implementing a feature where donors could leave a tip for the folks behind the curtain.

Meanwhile, they’ll just keep putting new patient profiles on the site, and hoping people pitch in. So far, that hasn’t been a problem, and Adam thinks he knows why. “I work with nonprofits, but I hate asking for money,” he admits. “What I think is special about Watsi is it’s one of the first nonprofits where we never have to. We’ll just show real life. It’s authentic. If you feel compelled to donate, you donate. And if you don’t, you don’t. But I think it’s cool that the model speaks to people.”