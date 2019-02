In a promotion for its spring/summer collection, style-setting retailer Opening Ceremony has tapped directing collective AB/CD/CD to create a series of short tributes to the face of New Wave cinema, Jean-Luc Godard. The Partizan directors made three shorts that embody the spirit of Godard, but embellish some of the less realistic elements in his films.

