To Make Your Social Initiative Work, You Have To Disrupt Something

Shannon Schulyer is the corporate responsibility leader at PwC. As part of a consulting business, Schulyer has a lot of helpful advice to offer social entrepreneurs, especially ones working within companies (intrapreneurs, if you will). Here’s what you need to know if you’re launching a corporate social initiative:

Have the courage to be disruptive. You have to create change and be willing to be uncomfortable. Be sustainable. If your company is announcing a new initiative, make sure you have the resources, people, and platform to make it last, rather than have it peter out. Focus on scalability. Your idea should be able to be used and adapted by everyone if you want it to really create change.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators–all convened by PricewaterhouseCooper during the 2012 Social Innovation Summit–who are discussing the evolution of social innovation and offering advice to social entrepreneurs. We’ll be featuring them here on Co.Exist.

