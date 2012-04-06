Meet The B Team Of Advertising Characters

Think about your favorite brand: Does it have a mascot? If so, chances are it’s borderline nightmare-inducing. Seriously, though: The Jolly Green Giant? He’s green and a giant–therefore he is a Hulk, therefore he is frightening. Chuck E. Cheese? Oh, yeah sure! Let’s give kids a giant rat they can love. The Kool-Aid Man? Nothing wrong at all with a giant pitcher of sticky sweet beverage leveling your house. Ronald McDonald? Clown…’nuff said.
As off-putting as these characters may be, they don’t hold a candle to the lesser-known gems here. Take a gander at everyone from Cheesus to Bleach Man in the slide show above. See many more here.
Hat tip: Laughing Squid.