Meet The B Team Of Advertising Characters

Think about your favorite brand: Does it have a mascot? If so, chances are it’s borderline nightmare-inducing. Seriously, though: The Jolly Green Giant? He’s green and a giant–therefore he is a Hulk, therefore he is frightening. Chuck E. Cheese? Oh, yeah sure! Let’s give kids a giant rat they can love. The Kool-Aid Man? Nothing wrong at all with a giant pitcher of sticky sweet beverage leveling your house. Ronald McDonald? Clown…’nuff said.