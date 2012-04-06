Nike Makes Music And Romance In New Running Campaign

In passionate moments, it’s all too easy to promise the moon and stars to the object of your affection. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be called upon to make good on such romantic pledges. Someone probably should’ve mentioned as much to the couple in Nike’s latest ad, “I Would Run To You.”

Created by Wieden + Kennedy and directed by Ringan Ledwidge, the new spot for the Nike Free Run+ 3 finds a bicoastal couple attempting to deliver on the promise of running across the country for each other. Rather than simply listen to The Proclaimers’ “I Would Walk 500 Miles” along the way, the two lovers serenade each other during their run with a song written by the W+K creative team and downloadable by using the Shazam app.

The spot was shot in five states over 11 days. The campaign will also include a social media element that will challenge runners to do their thing while singing from a special “Nike Free Running Karaoke” mix. See the ad in full below (watch for cameos from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and skateboarder Theotis Beasley) and watch for an online Nike+ challenge coming soon.