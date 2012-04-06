Nick Offerman And Craig Robinson Argue Sports In Funny Or Die’s Stealth Ad For New Era

Nothing divides (or unites) friends like an epic trash-talking session over a ballgame. The latest New Era caps spot from agency Brooklyn Brothers and Funny or Die demonstrates this truth by pitting actual Chicago natives Nick Offerman and Craig Robinson together in a war of words over their beloved White Sox and Cubs.

In the tradition of other recent additions to Funny or Die’s advertising canon under its Gifted Youth production arm, the actual product here is very much present, but does nothing to detract from the funny in the foreground.

“Even our handsomely coiffed ex-governor wouldn’t try to sell a White Sox seat,” says Offerman, better known as Parks and Rec‘s Ron Swanson. You’ll have to watch the video yourself to see what he says that finally crosses the line.

This spot continues the tradition of last year’s hilarious series in which John Krasinski and Alec Baldwin antagonize each other over the Phillies.

And it marks more brand and agency partnerships from Funny or Die’s expanding ad arm.