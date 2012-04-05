Hertz Gets Graphic With New Poster Campaign

Hertz has launched a series of eye-catching posters, an extension of the brand’s “Traveling At The Speed of Hertz” campaign.

The print ads, by DDB New York and illustrator Chris Gray, take a gorgeous, graphic approach to showcasing the down-to-earth offerings of the car rental palace, like kiosks and no waiting for receipts.

The campaign includes a series of spots co-directed by Gray and Grant Orchard, that, like earlier executions, are narrated by Owen Wilson. See the print ads in the slide show above.