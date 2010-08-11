Miriam Goldstein on the North Pacific Garbage Patch

Miriam Goldstein: People like to say the ocean is downhill from everywhere. Everything ends up in the ocean eventually, if it doesn’t wash up or go someplace else. So people in Iowa who are throwing things into the rivers, that’s going to end up in the ocean.

Miriam Goldstein: In the case of the North Pacific gyre, everything that falls off the west coast of North America and the east coast of Asia will probably end up stuck in there if it doesn’t sink or decompose.

Goldstein’s team has been towing nets across the ocean to collect and analyze the tiny bits of plastic accumulating in the patch. She said the plastic is impacting ocean ecosystems, though she does not yet know to what extent.

Miriam Goldstein: This plastic is providing a surface for animals that would not naturally live in the middle of the ocean and it might be transporting them across where they would not normally go.

In other words, creatures like barnacles and anemones are hitching rides from the shore to the middle of the ocean. As these creatures continue arrive in great numbers, said Goldstein, they may be altering the ocean’s food web. Goldstein said that every human can help prevent this–even those who live in the middle of a continent–by properly disposing of their plastic. She added that it’s affecting deep-water marine life as well.