The Dawn Of Social Innovation 3.0

Neil Kleiman of NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service says social innovation has evolved twice since its creation and right now we’re in a period that he calls social innovation 3.0. The original iteration was the realization that new ideas and tactics were necessary to solve the world’s problems. That was followed by a stage of developing and testing those ideas. Our current stage–perhaps the most important–is about institutionalizing those ideas so that they can take hold in businesses, governments, and organizations around the world.

Instead of trying to come up with a brand new idea on your own, work with the people whom you’re actually trying to serve. Punch above your weight. Try to connect with organizations and companies, even if they seem larger scale than your innovation. Make use of technology. This is obvious, but in doing so, also make sure that what you’re designing keeps the end user and the problem you want to solve in focus.

This video is part of series of prominent social innovators, convened by PricewaterhouseCooper during the 2012 Social Innovation Summit, discussing the evolution of social innovation and offering advice to social entrepreneurs. We’ll be featuring them here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.