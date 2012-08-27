These New Transgenic Goats Are Filled With Human Breast Milk

It’s hard to understate the importance of your mom. Mother’s milk instills lifelong flavor preferences and populates your microbiome with bacterial life that defines you as an adult. The maternal stuff of life also gives your body its first defenses against the onslaught of childhood infections. When infants don’t receive those immunological protections, and instead drink formula made with tainted water (an incredibly common problem in the developing world), it can have lethal consequences.



The other problem: Not all milk is created equal. “Human breast milk is very different from cow or goat milk,” Elizabeth Maga, an animal scientist at University of California-Davis, says. “Human babies need different type of nourishment than animals.” (Indeed, as J. Bruce German, a food chemist and milk expert also at the University of California-Davis, says, “It’s even difficult to extrapolate some of the benefits of human milk from one mother to another.”)