Anti-smoking Posters Calculate The Shocking Yearly Cost Of Cigarettes

How would you like a new set of wheels, a fabulous trip around the world, or gorgeous shoes and bags from Jimmy Choo? It may sound like a list of unattainable luxuries–or the start of some pyramid scheme–but it’s neither.

Any one of the above could indeed be yours–that is, if you gave up smoking for a year. In a series of three print posters from Dutch tobacco control center Stivoro, 21,750 cigarettes in total are raised and lowered in what resembles massive pin art creations to represent not necessarily the finer things in life smokers could have, but just the sheer cost the habit can incur each year.

Created by the Amsterdam branch of agency Iris, the arresting gray and orange images of a lavish store shelf, towering pyramids, and motorcycles in motion aptly sum up the campaign’s message, “What are you giving up?”