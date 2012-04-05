How To Turn A Crisis Into An Opportunity: Insight From Judy Smith, The Woman Who Inspired ABC’s “Scandal”

The woman behind some of the biggest scandals in America is about to become a TV show. ABC’s Scandal chronicles the adventures of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) as she pulls political, corporate, and celebrity clients out of hot water. Premiering April 5, the show is the latest from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the Emmy-winning executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice.

The inspiration for Scandal is Judy Smith, one of the nation’s top crisis managers, who has guided the likes of President George H.W. Bush, NFL quarterback Michael Vick, Monica Lewinsky, injured Enron parties, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through times of trouble.

Lest you think you have to be a head of state or sleeping with one to engage her services, Smith has distilled her 25 years of experience into a practical advice book for folks from all business levels wanting to avoid or recover from public or private crises. Good Self, Bad Self: Transforming Your Worst Qualities into Your Biggest Assets (Free Press/Simon & Schuster) outlines seven shared character traits–ego, denial, fear, ambition, accommodation, patience, and indulgence–that lead to trouble when out of balance, and how to recalibrate them when they do.

Judy Smith

Smith’s approach blends an unusual combination of business practicality, political savvy, legal prowess, psychology, dry humor, intuition, and Zen mastery. Her main requirement for clients: Own your stuff.

“Most people somehow look at people in the crisis industry as fixers, but some things can’t be fixed by an outside person,” Smith tells Co.Create. “There has to be some honest discussion and owning your mistake. There’s always an opportunity with crisis. Just as it forces an individual to look inside himself, it forces a company to reexamine its policies and practices.”

While maintaining an overall message of redemption, crisis recovery has to be niche-targeted to different audiences affected or angered by the missteps. “My theory on an existing crisis is that you have to be very strategic about each case’s unique elements,” she says. “If a crisis involves a legal component, you need a communication strategy that complements the company’s legal objective. A strategy for a plea deal is different than a case going to trial. The interests of shareholders are different than those of the general public.”

Smith’s background includes a combination of corporate communications, law, and politics. She served as an attorney in the Office of the Independent Counsel, where she worked on the Iran-Contra prosecution of Oliver North; prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., where she was involved in the prosecution of then-D.C. Mayor Marion Barry for drug possession; and as White House deputy press secretary for George H.W. Bush, before setting up her own D.C.-based crisis management firm, Smith & Company. She’s also counseled Fortune 500 companies, the Haitian, Zimbabwean, and Saudi Arabian governments, NBA player Kobe Bryant, and the United Nations Foundation’s and World Health Organization’s response to the SARS epidemic.