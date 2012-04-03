Purina Assures Cat People: You’re Not Crazy. Really.

A “cat person”: The phrase alone has the power to evoke images of floral printed muumuus covered in shed fur and a living room adorned with framed needlepoints of cats not even in one’s possession. Suffice it to say, being labeled as a cat person carries a less than favorable association than, say, being a dog person–and Purina wants that to change. In a new ad, cat owners dispel stereotypes and preconceived notions, speaking candidly to the camera and explaining that they’re not crazy, they just love their cats–a lot.