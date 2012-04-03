Magnum Ice Cream Brings Back Its Internet “Pleasure Hunt”

Based around the idea that the Internet is a benevolent minefield of hidden pleasures, Unilever-owned ice cream brand Magnum introduced an online gaming experience last year in which players traversed the Internet collecting digital chocolates across various web destinations. This year, the company is back with a more elaborate, Bing-enhanced version, “Pleasure Hunt 2.”

Although the hunt still takes place online, the action has moved out of webpages and onto streets around the world. Created by Swedish agency Lowe Brindfors, the new and improved Magnum Pleasure Hunt 2 has the same Lara Croft-if-she-did-ballet avatar, but a whole new scope.

Now users can pilot the pleasure-hunter through New York, Paris, and Rio De Janeiro in search of chocolate, with Bing’s streetview-like interface providing the backdrop. Magnum has incorporated other brands into the hunt as well, including airline KLM, jeweler Bulgari, and Rio’s Hotel Fasano.

Have a look behind the chocolatey scenes with the video below: