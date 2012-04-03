Raunchy Teddy Bear Comedy “Ted” Uses Facebook Timeline To Bring Foul, Furry Character To Life

Anyone interested in Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane’s first live-action flick could go to 20th Century Fox’s obligatory website . There’s another, better option, though. In a marketing move we’re bound to be seeing a lot more of, Ted‘s Facebook home doubles as a personal page for the titular character, and it has a timeline that goes all the way back to the mid-1980s.

Ted stars Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis as a couple whose relationship is threatened by Wahlberg’s foulmouthed, bong-ripping teddy bear, who is alive because of some as-yet-unexplained miracle. Ted’s Facebook timeline tells us some other things we might want to know about him besides his origins. The present-day section, for instance, gives users a glimpse at what the furry mischief-maker is currently like.

Scrolling down a bit further, some clues shed light into whether Ted’s attitude has evolved at all over the course of his formative years. (It appears to have not.)

There’s even an in-joke about 1991-era movie marketing that helps hammer home the differences in how movies are sold today. (With more content.)