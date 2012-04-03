advertisement
Is That A Viking In Your Pants Or Are You Rocking An Extra-Strength Condom?

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

When it comes to matters of the pants, specifically what’s inside of them, it’s better not to take any chances in the face of danger. In a series of print ads created by the Buenos Aires office of TBWA, the efficiency of Prime condoms’ ruthless protection is rendered vividly real with mace-wielding gladiators who are out for blood.

Each of the ads features a different warrior drawing from a different arsenal of weaponry emerging from a gaping fly. Without delving too deeply into what the implications of “hardcore” pleasure and the scenarios that may demand extra-strength condoms, we’ll just note that the ads all communicate the same message loud and clear–If you were an STD, you’d be scared.

