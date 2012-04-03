Is That A Viking In Your Pants Or Are You Rocking An Extra-Strength Condom?

When it comes to matters of the pants, specifically what’s inside of them, it’s better not to take any chances in the face of danger. In a series of print ads created by the Buenos Aires office of TBWA, the efficiency of Prime condoms’ ruthless protection is rendered vividly real with mace-wielding gladiators who are out for blood.
Each of the ads features a different warrior drawing from a different arsenal of weaponry emerging from a gaping fly. Without delving too deeply into what the implications of “hardcore” pleasure and the scenarios that may demand extra-strength condoms, we’ll just note that the ads all communicate the same message loud and clear–If you were an STD, you’d be scared.