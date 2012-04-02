OK Go Color-Coordinate The Tango in “Skyscrapers”

The dust has barely settled from February’s “Needing/Getting” video, which made a cameo in Chevy’s Super Bowl spot, but the courageous, up-for-anything dudes of OK Go are back with another video that is bound for viral ubiquity. Unlike most of their efforts, however, the band does not actually appear onscreen for this one. Nor does anything explode or get knocked over.
Directed by and starring the Grammy-winning choreographer and frequent OK Go collaborator, Trish Sie, the languid, melodic “Skyscrapers” features an increasingly complicated tango across an ever-changing cityscape. Every background the pair dances in front of matches the lush colors of their already coordinated outfits, making a sumptuous visual palette that should give users of the previously covered Sherwin Williams app a workout for their Pinterest finger.