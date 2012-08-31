Clothing That Fights Homelessness Also Fights The One-For-One Model

The “one-for-one” philosophy, wherein a company donates a product to those in need for each product a consumer buys, has been growing since Toms Shoes pioneered it in 2008 . Toms itself recently expanded its line to T-shirts, hats, and accessories, matching them with a pair of new shoes for a child in need. And other companies have copied the buy-one-give-one business model. Now the “haves” can purchase prescription glasses from Warby Parker , bedding, towels, and window dressings from Blanket America , toothbrushes from Smile Squared , and rain boots from Roma Boots . Each company donates the same to the “have nots.”

Should these products or causes fail to meet philanthropic tastes, ShopWithMeaning.org connects potential donors with other socially responsible companies “that provide consumers with a tangible opportunity to support worthy causes through everyday purchases.” You can search for companies by product category or cause.

But is the one-for-one business model sustainable? Anthony Thomas, co-founder of Kno Clothing in New York, says it is not. Instead, his company’s model, implemented as of October 2010, is dedicated to tackling homelessness here in the U.S. Challenging Toms with its tag line, “fashioned to end homelessness,” Thomas wants people to “buy one, give more.”

Just giving away shoes is not always the most effective thing to do.

Thomas claims the problem with Toms’ approach is that children in developing nations have many other needs besides shoes. “Just giving away shoes is not always the most effective thing to do,” according to Thomas. Instead, Kno partners with local nonprofits dedicated to ending homelessness in U.S. cities. Together, they assess the needs of the homeless, so donated items change from city to city. Beyond that temporary help, Kno gives 50% of its profits to its non-profit partners.

Thomas is not alone. In April, here on Co.Exist, Cheryl Davenport, director of the corporate practice at Mission Measurement, a consulting firm that helps its clients create value through social change, noted that charitable gifts can distort developing markets and undermine local businesses. She said research shows a “finite and unpredictable market for the feel good value proposition” and challenged Toms to do better.

One Kno partner, the 100,000 Homes Campaign, works with communities and organizations all around the country. Its goal is to identify those homeless who face the greatest risk of dying on the streets and house 100,000 of them by July 2013. Using this model, called “Housing First,” agencies provide permanent housing to the homeless as soon as possible, along with supportive services, instead of placing them into shelters.

Kno partners help complete the necessary paperwork to get the homeless, including those with low income and military veterans, into homes they qualify for. Thomas claims this is more cost effective than other programs to aid the homeless, and that statistics show they ultimately lead more stable lives as a result of this strategy.