Extreme Branding: 50 Megafans Get Free “Game of Thrones” Tattoos

Winter is coming to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, but here in New York, it’s spring–perfect weather for folks looking to show off brand-new Game of Thrones tattoos.

In case you haven’t heard already, there was an event held today at the Wooster Social Club in New York, anticipating Sunday’s premiere of the second season of Game of Thrones. Fans of the series were out in full force, with the most devoted among them allowing NY Ink tattoo artist Ami James to administer free tattoos–signifying lifelong allegiance to their favorite house. Have a look through the gallery above and have a guess at who might end up in the laser removal office within the next 7-10 years.