Czech Ad Encourages Men To Take a Hands-On Approach To Fighting Breast Cancer

Since studies show that lumps are often found by women’s partners, a new poster campaign from the Czech Republic focuses on educating men on the topic. The ads, created by Leagas Delaney Praha, ask men to examine their female partners’ breasts, and not just recreationally. The poster starts out as a blank, Komen-pink background with two tiny plus signs spaced half a foot apart. Placing one’s manly hands on these marks puts the thermoactive ink of the poster to work, causing a female torso to slowly appear.