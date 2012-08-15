The Story Of The Innovation The Invisible Bike Helmet

A few years ago, the Hövding bike helmet took the design and cycling worlds by storm because it wasn’t, in fact, a bike helmet. Instead, the head-protection device was installed in a collar that would release an air bag to surround your head in the event of an impact. No more unsightly bike helmets, but with protection in the event of a crash.

In the video above, the developers of the Hövding, design students Anna Haupt and Terese Alsti, talk about the process of creating the device, from the identification of the problem of uncomfortable helmets to the moment a design professor told them they would be millionaires.

Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen. You can buy a Hövding for about $500, which is a lot just to not have something uncomfortable on your head (and instead having a hot thing around your throat). Success or not, the story of the Hövding remains inspiring for showing people unwilling to accept the status quo and then finding a clever way to disrupt it.

There are some great clips of the Hövding in action in the video, below, you can see some uncut crash-test footage from our earlier coverage: