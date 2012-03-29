Eat Your Heart Out, Cadbury: Skol’s Chocolate Creme Eggs Have Beer In Them

Beer and chocolate eggs, together at last–and just in time for Easter!

Brazilian beer Skol has infused its brew into the creamy middle of some Cadbury-like Easter eggs for a confection that should prove irresistible to chocoholics with a taste for beer (read: most people.) As part of a campaign by agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, Sao Paolo, anyone interested in tasting the boozy Easter treats need only fan Skol on Facebook in order to be eligible for a free six-pack. Starting on Friday, March 30th, fans will be able to hunt for the eggs on the Facebook page.

Although it’s surely not the most elaborate Easter egg hunt we’ve seen this year, it might be the tastiest.

Below is an earlier ad for the youth-skewing Brazilian beer brand in which a group of young men literally go to hell for a cooler of beer.