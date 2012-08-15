How Nanotechnology Is Changing How You Eat And Taste

Nanotechnology is already revolutionizing industries, from the tech sector to the health care industry. It was only a matter of time until the application of this exciting science of building tiny structures came to food. Nanotechnology has already come up in our stories of future food packaging, offering germ-killing films and reinforcing plastic bottles to keep the fizz in our sodas. But nanotech is also making its way into the actual food we eat, as well. Here are some examples of where this trend is and the far reaches of where it could go.