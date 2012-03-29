Using A Facebook Viral “Scam” To Raise Awareness Of An Actual Virus, HIV

Spurred on by alarming statistics about HIV/AIDS rates in Brazil, Rio radio station 102.1 Mix FM took to social media to cleverly, stealthily advocate condom use. A narrated video clip (with some cheesy references to “headlights”) outlines the scheme Mix FM employed on World AIDS day in December: Post two videos on Facebook, one of a muscly guy, one of a sexy girl; have these videos virally repost themselves on the viewer’s profile immediately after being watched. The message? Well, kids–that’s what happens with AIDS, when you don’t practice safe sex and use a condom. Think about it.