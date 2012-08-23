Is Activism Saving Big Food Instead Of Destroying It?

Remember Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle, the damning exposé of the meatpacking industry that annually turns scores of junior high readers into (temporary) vegetarians? Today, we’ve got our modern-day versions like Michael Pollan’s The Omnivore’s Dilemma, as well as films like Food, Inc., King Corn, and Food Matters, all of which pull the covers off Big Food.

Since the dawn of the organic movement, some food activists have portrayed Big Food businesses as evil empires. Today, they’re often viewed as purveyors of factory-engineered, carelessly sourced, hormone-injected, pesticide-doused, confusingly labeled “Frankenfoods” (think high-fructose corn syrup, GMOs, CAFOs, and a dozen other acronyms) that are killing off family farming, the environment, and even your health for profits. Don’t forget the product recalls, foodborne illnesses, questionable claims, and dubious business practices that have turned consumers into suspicious shoppers.

Grassroots activism is partially responsible for Big Food being punished with sanctions, forced calorie counts, truth-in-labeling laws, and FDA crackdowns. It seems that hating large corporations is now mandatory for any foodie with an ounce of street cred.

Activism has also succeeded in making consumers rethink where their food comes from, how it’s produced, how it’s marketed, and how it’s sold. It has spurred the growth of artisanal microbrands, urban gardening, local farm-to-table movements and similar efforts. Witness the success of farmers’ markets, microbrews, retail outlets like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, and all things natural, green, free range, sustainable, and organic.

But instead of bringing down corporate America, the food activist movement seems to have actually re-energized Big Food and made its players stronger. How? By turning them into responsible global citizens. And their “good works” have resulted in more positive brand perception, and ultimately, profits.

Corporate social responsibility is now an integral part of a company’s global business strategy, and many brands are finding smart ways to express their commitment to it. This new mind-set has made it the right time for companies to introduce products and product categories that reduce waste, are free of chemicals and toxins, save resources, and encourage responsible choices. These new products help consumers feel satisfied that the products and brands they’re choosing align with their ethics and sensibilities (in addition to tasting good). That’s why big companies have gotten behind brands like Odwalla (Coca-Cola), Stonyfield (Danone), Naked Juice (PepsiCo), Horizon Organic (Dean Foods), and Kashi (Kellogg). Chain restaurants are also getting into the act. McDonald’s has initiated bans on certain producers and suppliers who are not meeting animal treatment certification standards, while Chipotle is seeking out organizations that promote hormone-free husbandry and anti-factory farming.

Many big brands have been engaged in corporate and social responsibility for some time, although in the past, promoting such efforts was often seen as bad form or simply “doing good while looking good.” The Hershey Company and several partners recently launched the Mexico Cocoa Project, a 10-year initiative to reintroduce cocoa growing in southern Mexico and improve the livelihoods of 1,000-plus cocoa farmers. Hershey has a long history of mixing business with philanthropy. More than 100 years ago, founder Milton Hershey established The Hershey Industrial School, now known as Milton Hershey School, an institution still administered today through a corporate trust that provides housing, education and medical care, at no cost, to more than 1,800 disadvantaged children.