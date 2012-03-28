Land Rover Owners Have More Exciting Dry Cleaning Than You

You can learn a lot about people from their trash, but apparently you can learn even more from their dry cleaning.

In a British ad for Land Rover, created by U.K.-based agency RKCR/Y&R, a contented (smug?)-looking couple bring in one load of dry cleaning after another, and these garments speak volumes. They’re unpacking sand-saturated vests, sloshed slickers and goggles, and another set of outfits that look nearly reduced to rags, one of which contains a scary little stowaway.

Whatever notions the nonplussed dry cleaner has about his apparently jet-set clients, however, are confirmed when he peeks out the window to discover the couple hopping into their 4X4, presumably to embark on their next adventure. It’s an effective ad, so much so that you just might feel inadequate the next time you pay a visit to your dry cleaner.