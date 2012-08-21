Promoting That CSR Project: The Rights, Wrongs, And Pitfalls

So: A couple of weeks ago, we get a call from a PR firm. Would you be interested in speaking to Mr. CEO (there’s no point naming him, but he’s real) about this fantastic, world-changing corporate social responsibility initiative? Okay, we said.

The call comes, and it turns out to be, well, less than we hoped. The CEO comes across as self-serving, and ever so slightly smarmy (for our tastes). And the initiative seems a bit weak, if we’re being honest, despite the miles of press it’s already received.

Stakeholders will reward you for the difference you make, not for saying, generally, ‘We support animals in Africa.’

Never mind. But it got us thinking: Is it wrong to promote a CSR project? Should companies just get on with it, quietly without taking credit? Can marketing how good you are backfire? What are the best ways to do it?

Below are responses from three experts: an academic, a consultant, and a PR executive. But we’re also really interested in what readers have to say about this. Please use the comments below to express yourself.

“If you don’t make a difference to the cause, it can easily backfire,” says CB Bhattacharya, a professor at the European School of Management and Technology. “Stakeholders will reward you for the difference you make, not for saying, generally, ‘We support animals in Africa,’ or whatever it is.”

“They resent it when they feel the company is talking more than doing. It can lead to negative attributions, and then you’re not only wasting money on advertising, you’re creating a negative image about yourself.”

“I always say: Tell, don’t sell. Be factual, and don’t create an impression that you are trying to bring people to your own company because of what you are doing in the CSR realm.”