“Bigger is Better,” Claims This Elephant Playing With A Galaxy Note

You know that old saying, “So easy an elephant can use it”? (Not a real thing that people say.) In a new ad for Samsung, created by London agency The Viral Factory , the smartphone/tablet hybrid Galaxy Note is put through just such an endurance test.

The elephant’s girth is used in the ad to emphasize just how big the screen is on the Galaxy Note, which is much larger than a typical smartphone. It’s large enough anyway for Peter the Elephant to manipulate a series of musical apps using his trunk, while an encouraging handler hovers nearby, all smiles. At one point, Peter even grips a stylus with his trunk and appears to draw a neighboring elephant onto the screen. His technique needs a little work, but he’s off to a great start.

And lest you think that there was CG intervention, The Viral Factory also produced unedited footage from the spot.

Below is the video that probably inspired this one, in which a bearded dragon plays a game of Ant Crusher on a smartphone, with startling accuracy.