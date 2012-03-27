Tenacious D is Back With A Star-Studded Video

For Tenacious D fans eager to know what their favorite rock duo has been doing since Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny bombed at the box office in 2006, here’s a rundown: Jack became insanely wealthy, scooping up mansions, monks, and mountains of coke along the way, while Kyle became, well, just insane. Suffice it to say, the sizable rift between these gods of rock had all the makings of a Behind the Music episode.

But can a band that’s “more talented than the Beatles, Stones, and Zeppelin combined” be over just like that? Of course not. It may have taken Val Kilmer sacrificing his life, but bringing Jack and Kyle together again is ultimately for the greater good. There’s just one problem: The guys forget how to rock. Enter Dave Grohl and Josh Groban, who remind them of what it truly means to be Tenacious D in a grueling montage of pain, perseverance, and ultimately triumph in the form of what will undoubtedly become the greatest album in the history of ever: Rize of the Fenix.

All sounds too incredible to believe, right? WRONG. Check it out for yourself.